Swanson® Natural Goodness® Less Sodium Chicken Broth

48 ozUPC: 0005100016888
Product Details

Swanson Natural Goodness Chicken Broth brings the perfectly balanced flavors of farm-raised chicken, vegetables picked at peak freshness and high-quality seasonings with 33% less sodium than our regular broth* to let the natural flavors shine through. Each batch of Swanson Natural Goodness Chicken Broth starts with a premium double stock that's gently simmered for simmered for 12 hours for richer flavor. And, just like homemade, our chicken broth uses only 100% natural ingredients - Swanson Natural Goodness Chicken Broth is made with no added MSG, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, no preservatives, has 0g fat and is gluten-free, and non-GMO. Whether it's chicken noodle soup, mashed potatoes, or your favorite stuffing, start with Swanson Natural Goodness Chicken Broth for richer, homemade flavor. Taste the Swanson Difference.

*This product contains 570mg of sodium per serving versus 860mg of sodium per serving in regular Swanson Chicken Broth

  • RICH DOUBLE STOCK: Only Swanson Natural Goodness Chicken Broth is uniquely crafted with a premium double stock that's simmered for 12 hours for richer flavor
  • 100% NATURAL CHICKEN BROTH: This chicken broth is crafted from farm-sourced chicken and high-quality vegetables that are picked at the peak of freshness, has no MSG added, no artificial flavors or preservatives, and is non-GMO and gluten free
  • MAKES EVERYDAY & HOLIDAY COOKING EASY: Create flavorful weeknight meals or bring out the best in your Thanksgiving recipes with Swanson broth's unique balance of flavor
  • CONVENIENT PANTRY STAPLE: This Swanson broth ships as a single 48-ounce resealable carton that's perfect to stock in your pantry

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium570mg24.78%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Salt, Natural Flavoring, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Water, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Celery Juice Concentrate, Onion Juice Concentrate.

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
