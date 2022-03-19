Swanson Premium White Chunk Chicken Breast is fully cooked and perfect for quick and easy everyday meals and sides. Living up to Swanson's tradition of simple ingredients, our delicious white chunk chicken breast meat has no antibiotics and comes from farm-raised chickens in the USA. It's 98% fat free and contains no added preservatives, added MSG, or artificial flavors. Whether you're simply adding to salads or crackers or looking for a recipe shortcut, Swanson Premium White Chunk Chicken Breast fulfills all your culinary needs.