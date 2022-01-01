Swanson® 50% Less Sodium* Beef Broth combines real beef and bones with farm-grown vegetables for a rich, roasted beef flavor with 50% less sodium*. Each batch of Swanson Beef Broth is gently simmered, layering in notes of roasted beef and pan drippings, ready to add depth of flavor to your homemade dishes. And, just like homemade, our broth has no artificial ingredients, no MSG added, no preservatives, and is gluten-free. In a resealable 32oz carton, start with Swanson 50% Less Sodium Beef Broth to create sensational beef soups, beef stews, and more! Taste the Swanson Difference.

50% less sodium than our regular product. This product contains 410 mg sodium per serving versus 830 mg for our comparable beef broth] We believe every family deserves homemade food that's as high quality as the time spent enjoying it. For decades, we've carefully crafted broths and stocks that bring rich, homemade flavor into the convenience of a carton or can. The best ingredients make the best dishes. Swanson Broths & Stocks are made from simple, high-quality ingredients you can recognize. Our ingredients are sourced from farms we trust, and we select the finest vegetables, picked at the peak of freshness. Reach for one of our rich broths or robust stocks to add flavor to your favorite homemade soups, side dishes, stuffings, braises, skillet dishes, and more!