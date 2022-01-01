Swanson Unsalted Chicken Broth Case Perspective: front
Swanson Unsalted Chicken Broth Case

32 ozUPC: 1005100022463
Swanson Unsalted Chicken Broth brings the richness of our 100% Natural Chicken Broth, with only 35mg of sodium per serving so you can just season-to-taste! And, just like homemade, our chicken broth uses only 100% natural ingredients. Swanson Unsalted Chicken Broth is made with no added MSG, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, no preservatives and is fat-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Whether it's chicken noodle soup, mashed potatoes, or your favorite stuffing, start with Swanson Unsalted Chicken Broth for richer, homemade flavor without added-salt. Taste the Swanson Difference. We believe every family deserves homemade food that's as high quality as the time spent enjoying it. For decades, we've carefully crafted broths and stocks that bring rich, homemade flavor into the convenience of a carton or can. The best ingredients make the best dishes. Swanson Broths & Stocks are made from simple, high-quality ingredients you can recognize. Our ingredients are sourced from farms we trust, and we select the finest vegetables, picked at the peak of freshness. Reach for one of our rich broths or robust stocks to add flavor to your favorite homemade soups, side dishes, stuffings, braises, skillet dishes, and more!

  • Season to Taste: Our no-salt added recipe makes our unsaltedbroth the perfect flavor foundation for you to add your own spices & flavors to!
  • High quality ingredients: This chicken broth is crafted from farm-sourced chicken and high-quality vegetables that are picked at the peak of freshness
  • 100% Natural Chicken Broth: Made with no MSG added, no artificial flavors or preservatives, and is non-GMO and gluten free
  • MakesEeveryday & Holiday Cooking Easy: Create flavorful weeknight meals or bring out the best in your Thanksgiving recipes with Swanson broth's unique balance of flavor
  • Not a sodium free food

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
48.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeAmount per Serving
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg2%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: YEAST EXTRACT, DEHYDRATED CHICKEN, NATURAL FLAVORING, CARROT JUICE CONCENTRATE, CELERIAC JUICE CONCENTRATE, CHICKEN FAT, ONION EXTRACT.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

