Swedish Fish Red Jelly Beans Easter Candy
13 ozUPC: 0007046243403
Product Details
Swedish Fish Jelly Beans are filled with fun, soft, and chewy candy with an unforgettable fruity flavor, making them perfect for gatherings, Easter baskets, and Easter egg hunts.
- They taste like fruit, not like fish. Get some now and share them with friends.
- They're perfect for Easter baskets and Easter Egg hunts.
- Swedish Fish Jelly Beans pack the classic flavor in a delicious gummy jelly bean shape.
- Swedish Fish Jelly Beans are a fat-free candy, which means this is a sweet treat that you can feel good about enjoying.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate37g12%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar27g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar , Corn Syrup , Corn Starch , Modified Corn Starch , Acacia Gum , Malic Acid , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Red 40 , Carnauba Wax , Beeswax .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
