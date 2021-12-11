Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Wing Sauce Perspective: front
Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Wing Sauce Perspective: top
Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Wing Sauce

2 ozUPC: 0001340951667
Product Details

A full-flavored sauce with the perfect blend of cayenne pepper and garlic, with a rich, buttery finish. This sauce clings to wings and has just the right amount of heat to keep you coming back for more. And more. And more.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium440mg19%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit4%
Vitamin C0mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cayenne Pepper Sauce ( Aged Red Peppers , Vinegar , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Garlic Powder ) , Water , Margarine ( Soybean and Hydrogenated Soybean Oils , Water , Salt , Mono and Diglycerides , Soy Lecithin , Sodium Benzoate ( Preservative ) , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Beta-carotene [ Color ] , Vitamin A Palmitate ) , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Calcium Disodium EDTA ( To Protect Flavor ) , Chili Pepper , Garlic Powder , Natural Flavor , Oleoresin Paprika ( Color ) , Paprika , Salt , Sodium Alginate , Sodium Benzoate ( Preservative ) , Sugar , Xanthan Gum .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
