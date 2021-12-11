Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Wing Sauce
Product Details
A full-flavored sauce with the perfect blend of cayenne pepper and garlic, with a rich, buttery finish. This sauce clings to wings and has just the right amount of heat to keep you coming back for more. And more. And more.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cayenne Pepper Sauce ( Aged Red Peppers , Vinegar , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Garlic Powder ) , Water , Margarine ( Soybean and Hydrogenated Soybean Oils , Water , Salt , Mono and Diglycerides , Soy Lecithin , Sodium Benzoate ( Preservative ) , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Beta-carotene [ Color ] , Vitamin A Palmitate ) , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Calcium Disodium EDTA ( To Protect Flavor ) , Chili Pepper , Garlic Powder , Natural Flavor , Oleoresin Paprika ( Color ) , Paprika , Salt , Sodium Alginate , Sodium Benzoate ( Preservative ) , Sugar , Xanthan Gum .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More