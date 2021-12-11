Ingredients

Cayenne Pepper Sauce ( Aged Red Peppers , Vinegar , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Garlic Powder ) , Water , Margarine ( Soybean and Hydrogenated Soybean Oils , Water , Salt , Mono and Diglycerides , Soy Lecithin , Sodium Benzoate ( Preservative ) , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Beta-carotene [ Color ] , Vitamin A Palmitate ) , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Calcium Disodium EDTA ( To Protect Flavor ) , Chili Pepper , Garlic Powder , Natural Flavor , Oleoresin Paprika ( Color ) , Paprika , Salt , Sodium Alginate , Sodium Benzoate ( Preservative ) , Sugar , Xanthan Gum .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible