Hover to Zoom
Sweet Creations by GoodCook® Rolling Pin with Measuring Guide - Beige/Turquoise
1 ctUPC: 0007675304926
Purchase Options
Product Details
Snap fit rings for rolling thicknesses of 1/16-, 1/8-, 1/4-, and 3/8-inch. Beech wood barrel has etched measurements up to 12 inches and features ABS handles and rings—measures centimeters and millimeters.
- Hand wash
- Thickness rings snap on and off the pin for precise dough thickness
- Inch and centimeter markings right on the pin
- Comfortable plastic handles
- Wooden pin