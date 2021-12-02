Snap fit rings for rolling thicknesses of 1/16-, 1/8-, 1/4-, and 3/8-inch. Beech wood barrel has etched measurements up to 12 inches and features ABS handles and rings—measures centimeters and millimeters.

Hand wash

Thickness rings snap on and off the pin for precise dough thickness

Inch and centimeter markings right on the pin

Comfortable plastic handles

Wooden pin