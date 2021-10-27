Ingredients

Toppings : Low-moisture Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese ( Part-skim Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ) , Ranch Sauce ( Water , Seasoning [ Buttermilk Powder , Cornstarch , Sugar , Corn Maltodextrin , Yeast Extract , Salt , Spices , Canola Oil , Natural Flavoring , Garlic Powder , Cheddar Cheese { Cultured Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Enzymes } , Sunflower Oil , Sour Cream Powder { Nonfat Milk , Cultured Cream } ] , Distilled Vinegar ) , Mindful Chik'n ( Water , Soy Protein Concentrate , Canola Oil , Distilled Vinegar , 2% Or Less of Yeast Extract , Salt , Seasoning { Salt , Natural Flavors , Yeast Extract , Citric Acid , Roasted Onion Powder , Onion Powder , Sugar ] ) , Benevolent Bacon Bits ( Water , Vital Wheat Gluten , Canola Oil , Adzuki Beans , Buckwheat Groats , Natural Flavor , Natural Hickory Smoke Flavor , Smoked Paprika , Cane Sugar , Annatto [ Color ] , Maple Syrup , Tomato Powder , 2% Or Less of Garlic Powder , Onion Powder , Tomato Paste , Soy Sauce [ Water , Soybeans , Wheat , Salt , Alcohol ] , Yeast , Ancho Chili Powder , Apple Cider Vinegar , Coconut Oil , Spice , Mustard Powder , Sea Salt , Chipotle Chili Powder , Caramel Color ) , Tomatoes , Poblano Chili Peppers , Onions , Parsley , Crust : Water , Wheat Flour ( Organic ) , Whole Wheat Flour ( Organic ) , Corn Starch , Extra Virgin Olive Oil ( Organic ) , Yeast , Psyllium Fiber ( Organic ) , Vital Wheat Gluten ( Organic ) , Cane Sugar ( Organic ) , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

