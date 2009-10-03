Sweet Leaf Liquid Stevia Sweet Drops Peppermint Flavored Liquid Drops
Sweet Leaf Peppermint Sweet Drops are a natural, convenient and healthy sweetener. It contains no calories or carbohydrates and may be used in tea, coffee, smoothies, protein shakes or any recipe. Sweet Leaf Peppermint Sweet Drops are delicious, have no aftertaste, and are diabetic friendly.
From drinks to desserts, appetizers to entrees and so much more - the options are endless.
- Sweetener
- All Natural
- Zero Calories
- 288 Servings
Purified Water , Organic Stevia Leaf Extract , Natural Flavors , Peppermint Oil
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
