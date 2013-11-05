Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Sweet Leaf Sweet Drops Hazelnut
2 FOUPC: 0071612312415
Purchase Options
Product Details
Sweet Leaf Hazelnut Sweet Drops are a natural, convenient and healthy sweetener. They contain no calories or carbohydrates and may be used in tea, coffee, smoothies, protein shakes or any recipe. Sweet Leaf Hazelnut Sweet Drops are delicious, have no aftertaste, and are diabetic friendly.
- Liquid Stevia
- All Natural
- Zero Calories
- 288 Servings
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
288.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Purified Water , Organic Stevia Leaf Extract , Natural Flavors , Hazelnut Extract
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More