Sweet Nothings Plant Based Spoonable Strawberry Smoothie Frozen Snack
3.5 fl ozUPC: 0086000123990
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size3.5 ounces
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g4%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Sugar10g20%
Protein1g5%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Bananas, Organic Strawberries, Organic Dates, Organic Cashew Butter (Cashews), Organic Balsamic Vinegar, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Ground Flaxseed
Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products.
Disclaimer
