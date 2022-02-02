Hover to Zoom
Sweet Nothings Tropical Greens Plant-Based Frozen Snack
3.5 fl ozUPC: 0086000123996
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size3.5 ounces
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Sugar11g0%
Protein2g5%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
organic bananas, water, organic pineapple, organic spinach, organic dates, organic cashew butter, organic ground flaxseed, organic chia seeds, organic spirulina, sea salt, organic lemon juice
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
