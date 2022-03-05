Hover to Zoom
Sweet-Seed N-BUT-6 Butterfly Concentrate Food - Set of 6
Create your very own backyard butterfly sanctuary by offering up feeders filled with Sweet Nectar all natural butterfly nectar Our blend is infused with a proprietary blend of the all natural fruit and flower extract most loved by a wide variety of butterflies One 750ml bottle of concentrate makes 2250ml 3x of nectar by simply adding tap water No fuss no muss Features . 750 ml bottles. Set of 6 Specifications . Weight 18 lbs