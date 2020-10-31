Hover to Zoom
Sweetened Banana Chips
9.5 ozUPC: 0001111002752
Located in AISLE 12
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
7.0 About servings per container
Serving size18 pieces (40g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein1g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
BANANA, COCONUT OIL, SUGAR, NATURAL BANANA FLAVORING.MAY CONTAIN: MILK, PEANUTS, SOY, TREE NUTS, WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More