SweetLeaf® Liquid Stevia Sweet Drops™ Cinnamon Flavored Sweetener
2 fl ozUPC: 0071612312412
Purchase Options
Product Details
SweetLeaf® Liquid Stevia is a natural, convenient, and healthy sweetener. It contains no calories or carbohydrates and may be used in tea, coffee, smoothies, protein shakes, or any recipe. SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia is delicious, has no aftertaste, and is diabetic friendly.
From Drinks to desserts, appetizers to entrees and so much more, the options are endless.
- All Natural
- Zero Calories
- 288 Servings
- Zero Carbohydrates
- Diabetic Friendly
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
240.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Purified Water , Organic Stevia Leaf Extract , Natural Flavors , Cinnamon Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
