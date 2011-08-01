Sweetleaf® Natural Stevia Sweetener Packets Perspective: front
Sweetleaf® Natural Stevia Sweetener Packets

70 ctUPC: 0071612312463
Product Details

SweetLeaf® Stevia Sweetener, a stevia-based tabletop sweetener,has zero calories, zero carbs,non-glycemic response, is gluten free and is made with premium quality ingredients. Whether it is for hydration, weight management, or just enjoying a delectable meal or drink, enjoy exceptional taste without the guilt!

This stevia is produced by an ideal balance of nature and science using high-quality, non-GMO stevia plants. They use only the finest purest stevia leaves, making SweetLeaf a delicious, sweeter than sugar and asmart solution for people trying to reduce dietary sugars, andcalories. Their stevia extract is made form high-grade stevia leaves and purified water; natural,from leaf to packet. No erythritol, no methanol, no aspartame, no sucralose, no maltodextrin, no dextrose, no additives, period. Non-GMO, allergen-free and gluten-free.

  • Zero Calories
  • Zero Carbs
  • Non-Glycemic Response
  • No Bitterness or Aftertaste
  • No Artificial Ingredients
  • Best Replacement for Sugar and Artificial Sweeteners
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher
  • Allergen Free

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5g (0.5 packet)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Inulin Soluble Fiber, Organic Stevia Extract, Silica

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
