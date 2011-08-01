Sweetleaf® Natural Stevia Sweetener Packets
Product Details
SweetLeaf® Stevia Sweetener, a stevia-based tabletop sweetener,has zero calories, zero carbs,non-glycemic response, is gluten free and is made with premium quality ingredients. Whether it is for hydration, weight management, or just enjoying a delectable meal or drink, enjoy exceptional taste without the guilt!
This stevia is produced by an ideal balance of nature and science using high-quality, non-GMO stevia plants. They use only the finest purest stevia leaves, making SweetLeaf a delicious, sweeter than sugar and asmart solution for people trying to reduce dietary sugars, andcalories. Their stevia extract is made form high-grade stevia leaves and purified water; natural,from leaf to packet. No erythritol, no methanol, no aspartame, no sucralose, no maltodextrin, no dextrose, no additives, period. Non-GMO, allergen-free and gluten-free.
- Zero Calories
- Zero Carbs
- Non-Glycemic Response
- No Bitterness or Aftertaste
- No Artificial Ingredients
- Best Replacement for Sugar and Artificial Sweeteners
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Allergen Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Inulin Soluble Fiber, Organic Stevia Extract, Silica
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer