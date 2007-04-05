SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia is a natural, convenient, and healthy sweetener. It contains no calories or carbohydrates and may be used in tea, coffee, smoothies, protein shakes, or any recipe. SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia is delicious, has no aftertaste, and is diabetic friendly.

With just a few drops, SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia can turn a boring bottle of water or virtually any other food or beverage into a flavorful, healthier experience.