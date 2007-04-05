SweetLeaf Sweet Drops Chocolate Flavor Liquid Stevia Sweetener
Product Details
SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia is a natural, convenient, and healthy sweetener. It contains no calories or carbohydrates and may be used in tea, coffee, smoothies, protein shakes, or any recipe. SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia is delicious, has no aftertaste, and is diabetic friendly.
With just a few drops, SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia can turn a boring bottle of water or virtually any other food or beverage into a flavorful, healthier experience.
- Natural
- Zero calories
- 288 Servings
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Purified Water, Cocoa Extract, Organic Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More