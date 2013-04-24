Hover to Zoom
Sweetleaf® Sweet Drops™ Steviaclear Liquid Stevia Sweetener
4 fl ozUPC: 0071612312565
Product Details
SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia is a natural, convenient, and healthy sweetener. With just a few drops, itcan turn a boring bottle of water or virtually any other food or beverage into a flavorful, healthier experience.
- Natural
- Zero calories and carbohydrates
- 576 servings
- Non-GMO project verified
- No aftertaste
- Safe for people with diabetes
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5drops (0.208 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Purified Water, Organic Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More