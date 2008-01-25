SweetLeaf Sweet Drops Vanilla Creme Flavor Stevia Liquid Sweetener
Product Details
SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia is a natural, convenient, and healthy sweetener. It contains no calories or carbohydrates and may be used in tea, coffee, smoothies, protein shakes, or any recipe. SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia is delicious, has no aftertaste, and is diabetic friendly.
With just a few drops, SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia can turn a bottle of water or virtually any other food or beverage into a flavorful, healthier experience.
- All Natural
- Zero Calories
- 288 Servings
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Purified Water, Vanilla Flavor, Organic Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More