Great-tasting SweetLeaf Stevia® Sweetener is the only organic stevia brand winning global taste awards. Our stevia is produced by an ideal balance of nature and science using high-quality organic stevia plants. SweetLeaf has no calories, no carbs, non-glycemic response, and is gluten free and certified organic. SweetLeaf uses only the finest, purest stevia leaves, making SweetLeaf® delicious, sweeter than sugar, and a smart solution for people trig to manage blood sugar and calories. Save on calories...not taste. Whether it is for hydration, weight management, or just enjoying a delicious meal or drink, enjoy exceptional taste without the guilt! Enjoy SweetLeaf® Organic Stevia Sweetener in your favorite hot or cold coffee, tea, lemonade or any beverage. It is great on hot or cold cereal or mixed in pies, puddings, or other desserts, as well as yogurt, muffins and cookies. It's tasty on berries, sweet potatoes or any fruit.