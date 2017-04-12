SweetLeaf® Sweetener Organic Stevia Sweetener Perspective: front
SweetLeaf® Sweetener Organic Stevia Sweetener Perspective: back
SweetLeaf® Sweetener Organic Stevia Sweetener Perspective: left
SweetLeaf® Sweetener Organic Stevia Sweetener Perspective: right
SweetLeaf® Sweetener Organic Stevia Sweetener

3.2 ozUPC: 0071612312810
Great-tasting SweetLeaf Stevia® Sweetener is the only organic stevia brand wining global taste awards. Our stevia is produced by an ideal balance of nature and science using high-quality organic stevia plants. SweetLeaf has no calories, no carbs, no glycemic response, and is gluten free and certified organic. We use only the finest, purest stevia leaves, making SweetLeaf delicious, sweeter than sugar, and a smart solution for people trying to manage blood sugar and calories. Save on calories...not taste. Whether it is for hydration, weight management, or just enjoying a delicious meal or drink, enjoy exceptional taste without the guilt!

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.1tsp (0.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Inulin, Organic Stevia Leaf Extract, Silica

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
