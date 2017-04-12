SweetLeaf® Sweetener Organic Stevia Sweetener
Great-tasting SweetLeaf Stevia® Sweetener is the only organic stevia brand wining global taste awards. Our stevia is produced by an ideal balance of nature and science using high-quality organic stevia plants. SweetLeaf has no calories, no carbs, no glycemic response, and is gluten free and certified organic. We use only the finest, purest stevia leaves, making SweetLeaf delicious, sweeter than sugar, and a smart solution for people trying to manage blood sugar and calories. Save on calories...not taste. Whether it is for hydration, weight management, or just enjoying a delicious meal or drink, enjoy exceptional taste without the guilt!
Organic Inulin, Organic Stevia Leaf Extract, Silica
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
