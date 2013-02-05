SweetLeaf® Sweetener Stevia Powder Perspective: front
SweetLeaf® Sweetener Stevia Powder Perspective: back
SweetLeaf® Sweetener Stevia Powder Perspective: left
SweetLeaf® Sweetener Stevia Powder Perspective: right
SweetLeaf® Sweetener Stevia Powder

4 ozUPC: 0071612312594
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

SweetLeaf Stevia Sweetener has zero calories, zero carbs, zero glycemic response, is gluten free and is made with premium quality ingredients. Whether it is for hydration, weight management, or just enjoying a delectable meal or drink, enjoy exceptional taste without the guilt!

This stevia is produced by an ideal balance of nature and science using high-quality stevia plants. It uses only the finest, purest stevia leaves, making SweetLeaf delicious, sweetener than sugar, and a smart solution for people trying to reduce dietary sugars and calories.

  • Best replacement for sugar and artificial sweeteners
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125tsp (0.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Inulin, Organic Stevia Leaf Extract, Silica

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
