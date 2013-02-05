SweetLeaf® Sweetener Stevia Powder
Product Details
SweetLeaf Stevia Sweetener has zero calories, zero carbs, zero glycemic response, is gluten free and is made with premium quality ingredients. Whether it is for hydration, weight management, or just enjoying a delectable meal or drink, enjoy exceptional taste without the guilt!
This stevia is produced by an ideal balance of nature and science using high-quality stevia plants. It uses only the finest, purest stevia leaves, making SweetLeaf delicious, sweetener than sugar, and a smart solution for people trying to reduce dietary sugars and calories.
- Best replacement for sugar and artificial sweeteners
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Inulin, Organic Stevia Leaf Extract, Silica
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
