SweetLeaf Sweetener Sweet Drops Root Beer Liquid Stevia
Product Details
SweetLeaf liquid stevia is a natural, convenient, and healthy sweetener. It contains no calories or carbohydrates and may be used in tea, coffee, smoothies, protein shakes, or any recipe. SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia is delicious, has no aftertaste, and is diabetic friendly.
From drinks to desserts, appetizers to entrees and so much more, the options are endless.
- All Natural
- Zero Calories
- 288 Servings
- Add to Sparkling Water for a great tasting soda!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Purified Water , Organic Stevia Leaf Extract , Natural Flavors , White Grape Juice Concentrate , Vanilla and Natural Extracts .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More