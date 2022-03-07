Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Beer, Wine & Liquor
Craft Beer
SweetWater Brewing Co. 420 Extra Pale Ale
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
SweetWater Brewing Co. 420 Extra Pale Ale
6 cans / 12 fl oz
UPC: 0063123412112
Purchase Options
Located in Aisle 4
Pickup
$
11
.
99
Delivery
$
11
.
99
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Reviews