SweetWater Brewing Co. H.A.Z.Y. IPA Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
SweetWater Brewing Co. H.A.Z.Y. IPA Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

SweetWater Brewing Co. H.A.Z.Y. IPA

6 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0063123445112
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4

Product Details

  • Hazy
  • Juicy
  • Fresh
  • Double dry hopped
  • 6.2% ABV