Swerve Brown Sugar Replacement
Product Details
Brown Swerve is sweet and delicious. It is a natural brown sugar replacement that does not have the bitter aftertaste associated with other sweeteners like stevia and monkfruit. If your recipe calls for a cup of brown sugar; simply replace with a cup of Swerve. Since it measures just like brown sugar, using Swerve in your favorite recipes will be a breeze.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Erythritol, Prebiotic Oligosaccharides, Vegetable Glycerin, Fruit Juice Concentrate (For Color), and Natural Flavors.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
