Swerve Brown Sugar Replacement

12 ozUPC: 0085270030037
Product Details

Brown Swerve is sweet and delicious. It is a natural brown sugar replacement that does not have the bitter aftertaste associated with other sweeteners like stevia and monkfruit. If your recipe calls for a cup of brown sugar; simply replace with a cup of Swerve. Since it measures just like brown sugar, using Swerve in your favorite recipes will be a breeze.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Erythritol, Prebiotic Oligosaccharides, Vegetable Glycerin, Fruit Juice Concentrate (For Color), and Natural Flavors.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
