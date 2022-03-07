Swerve Granular Sugar Replacement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Swerve Granular Sugar Replacement Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Swerve Granular Sugar Replacement Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Swerve Granular Sugar Replacement Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Swerve Granular Sugar Replacement

12 ozUPC: 0085270030017
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Swerve is a great tasting, natural sweetener that measures cup-for-cup just like sugar - without the bitter aftertaste or digestive discomfort of other sweeteners. It's perfect for baking, cooking and sweetening your favorite foods and beverages. Swerve is a unique blend of non-GMO ingredients that are derived from fruits and vegetables. It contains no artificial ingredients, preservatives or flavors. Join the Swervolution!

  • Diabetes friendly
  • Tastes, bakes and measures like sugar
  • Easy to digest
  • Tooth friendly
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten-free
  • The ultimate sugar replacement
  • Granular
  • Zero calories & glycemic Index
  • Natural

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Erythritol, Prebiotic Oligosaccharides, and Natural Flavors.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More