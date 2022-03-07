Swerve Granular Sugar Replacement
Product Details
Swerve is a great tasting, natural sweetener that measures cup-for-cup just like sugar - without the bitter aftertaste or digestive discomfort of other sweeteners. It's perfect for baking, cooking and sweetening your favorite foods and beverages. Swerve is a unique blend of non-GMO ingredients that are derived from fruits and vegetables. It contains no artificial ingredients, preservatives or flavors. Join the Swervolution!
- Diabetes friendly
- Tastes, bakes and measures like sugar
- Easy to digest
- Tooth friendly
- Non-GMO
- Gluten-free
- The ultimate sugar replacement
- Granular
- Zero calories & glycemic Index
- Natural
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Erythritol, Prebiotic Oligosaccharides, and Natural Flavors.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More