Swerve Sweets Brownie Mix
12 ozUPC: 0085270030005
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size28g mix (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
(as Packaged): Blanched Almond Flour, Swerve (Erythritol, Prebiotic Oligosaccharides, Natural Flavors), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Tapioca Starch, Organic Coconut Flour, Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, Baking Soda.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
