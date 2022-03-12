Ingredients

(as Packaged): Blanched Almond Flour, Swerve (Erythritol, Prebiotic Oligosaccharides, Natural Flavors), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Tapioca Starch, Organic Coconut Flour, Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, Baking Soda.

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More