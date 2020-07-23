Swiffer XL Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloths are 1.5X wider than regular Swiffer Sweeper cloths for quick and easy large area cleaning. They also Trap & Lock 2X more dirt, dust & hair vs. Sweeper base dry cloths.

Can be used on all floor types - hardwood, tile or vinyl floors and even textured surfaces

For Wet Mopping, try XL Wet Mopping Pads to dissolve dirt & grime

This refill pack includes 10 XL Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloths

Use XL Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloths with the Swiffer XL device