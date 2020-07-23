Hover to Zoom
Swiffer Heavy Duty All Purpose Regular Refill Dry Sweeping Cloths
10 ctUPC: 0003700059675
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Swiffer XL Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloths are 1.5X wider than regular Swiffer Sweeper cloths for quick and easy large area cleaning. They also Trap & Lock 2X more dirt, dust & hair vs. Sweeper base dry cloths.
- Can be used on all floor types - hardwood, tile or vinyl floors and even textured surfaces
- For Wet Mopping, try XL Wet Mopping Pads to dissolve dirt & grime
- This refill pack includes 10 XL Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloths
- Use XL Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloths with the Swiffer XL device