Swiffer Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloth Refills
32 pkUPC: 0003700077198
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Swiffer Sweeper Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloths trap and lock two times more dirt, dust, and hair,* allowing you to quickly and easily clean all your hard floor surfaces.
- Quickly and easily clean all your hard floor surfaces
- Great for a quick clean up
- 3D fibers reach deep in grooves, picking up dirt and dust
- Safe on all floor types, so you can use it on tile, hardwood, and vinyl flooring
*Versus Sweeper Multi-Surface Dry Cloth