Swiffer Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloth Refills

32 pkUPC: 0003700077198
Swiffer Sweeper Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloths trap and lock two times more dirt, dust, and hair,* allowing you to quickly and easily clean all your hard floor surfaces.

  • Quickly and easily clean all your hard floor surfaces
  • Great for a quick clean up
  • 3D fibers reach deep in grooves, picking up dirt and dust
  • Safe on all floor types, so you can use it on tile, hardwood, and vinyl flooring

*Versus Sweeper Multi-Surface Dry Cloth