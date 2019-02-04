Swiffer Sweeper Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloths trap and lock two times more dirt, dust, and hair,* allowing you to quickly and easily clean all your hard floor surfaces.

Quickly and easily clean all your hard floor surfaces

Great for a quick clean up

3D fibers reach deep in grooves, picking up dirt and dust

Safe on all floor types, so you can use it on tile, hardwood, and vinyl flooring

*Versus Sweeper Multi-Surface Dry Cloth