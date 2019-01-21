Hover to Zoom
Swiffer® Heavy Duty Fresh Scent Wet Mopping Cloth Refills
20 pkUPC: 0003700076472
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Sweeper Heavy Duty Wet cloths make cleaning tough, messes, easy! The absorbent cloths have a dirt magnet strip to trap and lock 50% more dirt deep into the pad. (vs. Swiffer Sweeper Multi-Surface Wet Mopping Cloths.)
- Trap + Lock 50% more dirt vs. Swiffer Wet Mopping Cloths
- Dirt magnet Strip funnels dirt & liquids into the pad's center and off your floors
- Scrubbing strip breaks apart even the most stubborn dirt
- Safe on all finished floors (do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealedtiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive)
- Contains no phosphates
In-Package Dimensions: 6.33 Inch x 3.55 Inch x 11.35 Inch
In-Package Weight: 3.92 Pound