Sweeper Heavy Duty Wet cloths make cleaning tough, messes, easy! The absorbent cloths have a dirt magnet strip to trap and lock 50% more dirt deep into the pad. (vs. Swiffer Sweeper Multi-Surface Wet Mopping Cloths.)

Trap + Lock 50% more dirt vs. Swiffer Wet Mopping Cloths

Dirt magnet Strip funnels dirt & liquids into the pad's center and off your floors

Scrubbing strip breaks apart even the most stubborn dirt

Safe on all finished floors (do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealedtiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive)

Contains no phosphates

In-Package Dimensions: 6.33 Inch x 3.55 Inch x 11.35 Inch

In-Package Weight: 3.92 Pound