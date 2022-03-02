Swiffer Heavy Duty Pet with Febreze Odor Defense Dry Sweeping Cloths Perspective: front
Swiffer Heavy Duty Pet with Febreze Odor Defense Dry Sweeping Cloths

32 pkUPC: 0003700079899
Located in AISLE 21

Product Details

Swiffer Sweeper Pet Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloth refills with Febreze Freshness Odor Defense trap and lock two times more* dirt, dust, hair, and allergens**, allowing you to quickly and easily keep all your hard floor surfaces clean and free of debris.

  • Over 30,000 3D fibers brush into tight spaces gathering dust, dirt, and pet hair
  • Great for picking up pet hair
  • Great on grout and any other floors from tile to finished hardwood
  • When you're done, just throw that pad, and all its dirt, away
  • Use with Swiffer Sweeper and Swiffer Sweep+Vac

*Versus Sweeper Multi-Surface Dry Cloth
**Common inanimate allergens from cat and dog dander and dust mite matter