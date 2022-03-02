Swiffer Sweeper Pet Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloth refills with Febreze Freshness Odor Defense trap and lock two times more* dirt, dust, hair, and allergens**, allowing you to quickly and easily keep all your hard floor surfaces clean and free of debris.

Over 30,000 3D fibers brush into tight spaces gathering dust, dirt, and pet hair

Great for picking up pet hair

Great on grout and any other floors from tile to finished hardwood

When you're done, just throw that pad, and all its dirt, away

Use with Swiffer Sweeper and Swiffer Sweep+Vac

*Versus Sweeper Multi-Surface Dry Cloth

**Common inanimate allergens from cat and dog dander and dust mite matter