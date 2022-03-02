Hover to Zoom
Swiffer Heavy Duty Pet with Febreze Odor Defense Dry Sweeping Cloths
32 pkUPC: 0003700079899
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Swiffer Sweeper Pet Heavy Duty Dry Sweeping Cloth refills with Febreze Freshness Odor Defense trap and lock two times more* dirt, dust, hair, and allergens**, allowing you to quickly and easily keep all your hard floor surfaces clean and free of debris.
- Over 30,000 3D fibers brush into tight spaces gathering dust, dirt, and pet hair
- Great for picking up pet hair
- Great on grout and any other floors from tile to finished hardwood
- When you're done, just throw that pad, and all its dirt, away
- Use with Swiffer Sweeper and Swiffer Sweep+Vac
*Versus Sweeper Multi-Surface Dry Cloth
**Common inanimate allergens from cat and dog dander and dust mite matter