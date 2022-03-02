Swiffer® Pet Dry + Wet Sweeper Starter Kit is a quick and easy 2-in-1 tool for sweeping and mopping dirt, dust and pet hair left by your furry friends. The Heavy Duty Dry cloths have fluffy 3D fibers that reach everywhere, even deep in grooves, to trap and lock 2X* the dirt, dust and pet hair. The heavy duty wet cloths easily absorb tough muddy messes the little guy tracks in. It's a quick and easy combination of clean that gets dirt out of your home.

This 2-in-1 tool is both a sweeper and a mop!

Reduce pet odor and reinvigorate your floors with the fresh scent of Febreze while you clean.

Add versatility to your cleaning routine by using the sweeper with either dry or wet cloths

Assembling your sweeper is easy! Simply click the poles together. Wrap the cloth under the sweeper head and poke the flaps into each corner gripper to keep it in place. After cleaning, you just remove the dirty cloth and toss it.

Safe on all floor types, so you can use it on tile, hardwood, and vinyl flooring. (Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive).

Sweeper's swivel head easily gets into tight corners, under furniture and behind bathroom fixtures.

For small living spaces, Swiffer® is compact, lightweight and easy to store, so it's always ready to go.

(*vs Swiffer Sweeper Multi-Surface Dry Cloth)

Includes: