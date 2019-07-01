This Swiffer is 1.5 times wider than our regular Swiffer. It traps and locks even more dirt, dust and hair with each swipe versus our regular Swiffer. Our powerful dry sweeping cloths have thick dirt-grabbing ridges and grooves to leave your floors clean, even on textured surfaces.

Dry cloths have 3 times cleaning action on dirt, hair, and dust

Extra-large dry cloths conform to the surface of your floors and grout lines

Includes:

Swiffer Sweeper Mop

8 Dry Sweeping Refills

2 Wet Mop Refills

Warning: Avoid Accidents: Keep out of the reach of children and pets to avoid accidental ingestion. Swiffer Wet. In case of eye contact or prolonged exposure to skin, flush with water to reduce irritation. If irritation persists, call a physician. Avoid exerting excessive pressure on mop pole as breakage may occur. Do not use Swiffer Sweeper wet mopping cloths on unfinished, oiledm or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.