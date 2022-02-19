Hover to Zoom
Swiffer Sweeper Febreze Lavender Dry Sweeping Pads
52 pkUPC: 0003700099039
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Swiffer Sweeper Multi-Surface dry sweeping cloth refills have deep textured ridges that TRAP + LOCK dirt, dust, hair & allergens to keep your floors clean and free of debris.
- Thick dry cloths conform to the surface of your floors and grout lines
- Great for picking up Pet Hair
- Multi-surface and can be used on all floor types - hardwood, tile or vinyl floors
- Use with Swiffer Sweeper, Swiffer Sweep + Vac and Swiffer Sweep + Trap