Swiffer Sweeper Febreze Lavender Dry Sweeping Pads Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Swiffer Sweeper Febreze Lavender Dry Sweeping Pads

52 pkUPC: 0003700099039
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21

Product Details

Swiffer Sweeper Multi-Surface dry sweeping cloth refills have deep textured ridges that TRAP + LOCK dirt, dust, hair & allergens to keep your floors clean and free of debris.

  • Thick dry cloths conform to the surface of your floors and grout lines
  • Great for picking up Pet Hair
  • Multi-surface and can be used on all floor types - hardwood, tile or vinyl floors
  • Use with Swiffer Sweeper, Swiffer Sweep + Vac and Swiffer Sweep + Trap