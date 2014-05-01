Swiffer Sweeper Wet mop textured cloths trap and lock dirt deep in cloth. They are safe to use on all finished floors* and have a scrubbing strip to remove tough spots.

Traps and locks dirt and grime

Great for multi-surface floors

Safe on most finished floors

Easy and convenient

*Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.

In-Package Dimensions: 11.35 Inch x 2.16 Inch x 6.31 Inch

In-Package Weight: 1.85 Pound