Swiffer Sweeper Wet Mopping Cloths with Gain Scent Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Swiffer Sweeper Wet Mopping Cloths with Gain Scent Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Swiffer Sweeper Wet Mopping Cloths with Gain Scent Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Swiffer Sweeper Wet Mopping Cloths with Gain Scent

12 pkUPC: 0003700083051
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21

Product Details

Swiffer Sweeper Wet mop textured cloths trap and lock dirt deep in cloth. They are safe to use on all finished floors* and have a scrubbing strip to remove tough spots.

  • Traps and locks dirt and grime
  • Great for multi-surface floors
  • Safe on most finished floors
  • Easy and convenient

*Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.

In-Package Dimensions: 11.35 Inch x 2.16 Inch x 6.31 Inch

In-Package Weight: 1.85 Pound