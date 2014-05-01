Hover to Zoom
Swiffer Sweeper Wet Mopping Cloths with Gain Scent
12 pkUPC: 0003700083051
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Swiffer Sweeper Wet mop textured cloths trap and lock dirt deep in cloth. They are safe to use on all finished floors* and have a scrubbing strip to remove tough spots.
- Traps and locks dirt and grime
- Great for multi-surface floors
- Safe on most finished floors
- Easy and convenient
*Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.
In-Package Dimensions: 11.35 Inch x 2.16 Inch x 6.31 Inch
In-Package Weight: 1.85 Pound