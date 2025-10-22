Swiffer Sweeper Wet mop textured cloths trap and lock dirt deep in cloth. They are safe to use on all finished floors and have a scrubbing strip to remove tough spots.

Use with Swiffer Sweeper

Dissolves dirt and grime better than a mop

Unique formula traps and locks dirt deep in cloth

With Gain Original Scent

Warning: Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive. Avoid Accidents: Keep out of reach of children and pets to avoid accidental ingestion. In case of eye contact or prolonged exposure to skin, flush with water to reduce irritation. If irritation persists, call a physician. Avoid exerting excessive pressure on mop pole as breakage may occur.

Usage Instructions: Wipe floor with cloth and allow floor to dry. Wash hands after use. Use scrubbing strip to remove tough spots from dried on foods to scuffs.