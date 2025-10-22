Swiffer® Sweeper Wet™ with Gain® Scent Wet Mopping Cloths Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Swiffer® Sweeper Wet™ with Gain® Scent Wet Mopping Cloths Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Swiffer® Sweeper Wet™ with Gain® Scent Wet Mopping Cloths Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Swiffer® Sweeper Wet™ with Gain® Scent Wet Mopping Cloths

24 ctUPC: 0003700083052
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21

Product Details

Swiffer Sweeper Wet mop textured cloths trap and lock dirt deep in cloth. They are safe to use on all finished floors and have a scrubbing strip to remove tough spots.

  • Use with Swiffer Sweeper
  • Dissolves dirt and grime better than a mop
  • Unique formula traps and locks dirt deep in cloth
  • With Gain Original Scent

Warning: Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive. Avoid Accidents: Keep out of reach of children and pets to avoid accidental ingestion. In case of eye contact or prolonged exposure to skin, flush with water to reduce irritation. If irritation persists, call a physician. Avoid exerting excessive pressure on mop pole as breakage may occur.

Usage Instructions: Wipe floor with cloth and allow floor to dry. Wash hands after use. Use scrubbing strip to remove tough spots from dried on foods to scuffs.