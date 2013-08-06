Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Swiffer Unscented Dry Sweeping Cloth Refills
16 pkUPC: 0003700031821
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Swiffer Sweeper Multi-Surface dry sweeping cloth refills have deep textured ridges that trap and lock dirt, dust, hair, and allergens* to keep your floors clean and free of debris.
- Thick dry cloths conform to the surface of your floors and grout lines
- Great for picking up pet hair
- Multi-surface and can be used on all floor types - hardwood, tile, or vinyl floors
- Use with Swiffer Sweeper, Swiffer Sweep+Vac, and Swiffer Sweep+ Trap
*Common inanimate allergens from cat and dog dander and dust mite matter