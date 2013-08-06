Swiffer Sweeper Multi-Surface dry sweeping cloth refills have deep textured ridges that trap and lock dirt, dust, hair, and allergens* to keep your floors clean and free of debris.

Thick dry cloths conform to the surface of your floors and grout lines

Great for picking up pet hair

Multi-surface and can be used on all floor types - hardwood, tile, or vinyl floors

Use with Swiffer Sweeper, Swiffer Sweep+Vac, and Swiffer Sweep+ Trap

*Common inanimate allergens from cat and dog dander and dust mite matter