Swiffer Unscented Dry Sweeping Cloth Refills Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Swiffer Unscented Dry Sweeping Cloth Refills Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Swiffer Unscented Dry Sweeping Cloth Refills Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Swiffer Unscented Dry Sweeping Cloth Refills

16 pkUPC: 0003700031821
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21

Product Details

Swiffer Sweeper Multi-Surface dry sweeping cloth refills have deep textured ridges that trap and lock dirt, dust, hair, and allergens* to keep your floors clean and free of debris.

  • Thick dry cloths conform to the surface of your floors and grout lines
  • Great for picking up pet hair
  • Multi-surface and can be used on all floor types - hardwood, tile, or vinyl floors
  • Use with Swiffer Sweeper, Swiffer Sweep+Vac, and Swiffer Sweep+ Trap

*Common inanimate allergens from cat and dog dander and dust mite matter