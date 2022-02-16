Hover to Zoom
Swiffer Unscented Dry Sweeping Cloths Refills
32 ctUPC: 0003700031822
Product Details
Swiffer Sweeper Multi-Surface dry sweeping cloth refills have deep textured ridges that TRAP + LOCK dirt, dust, hair & allergens* to keep your floors clean and free of debris.
- Deep textured ridges TRAP + LOCK dirt, dust, hair & allergens*
- Thick dry cloths conform to the surface of your floors and grout lines
- Great for picking up Pet Hair
- Multi-surface and can be used on all floor types - hardwood, tile or vinyl floors
*common inanimate allergens from cat and dog dander & dust mite matter