Swiffer WetJet is an all-in-one mopping system that's ready to use right out of the closet. Start with a fresh pad and spray the cleaning solution through the uniquely designed, dual nozzled WetJet mop. Then watch the dirt and grime dissolve while the thick pad absorbs it deep inside so it doesn't get pushed around. Good for all finished floors, including wood, laminate, and tile.

Contains no phosphates

Absorb + Lock Strip helps trap dirt andgrime deep in pad so it doesn't get pushed around

This hardwood floor mop is safe on all finished wood floors*

Designed to give you a great clean and act as a hardwood floor cleaner, laminate floor cleaner, and tile cleaner

Starter Kit Includes:

1 Power Floor Spray Mop

3 Extra Power Pad Refills

2 Original Mopping Pad Refills

(1) 500-Milliliter Bottle of Cleaning Solution

4 Batteries

*Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.