Swiffer Wet Jet Multi-Purpose Gain Scent Floor Cleaner Twin Pack
42.2 fl ozUPC: 0003700084323
Swiffer WetJet Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner is a pre-mixed cleaning solution made specially for the Swiffer WetJet all-in-one power mop. It's safe* and fast drying formula dissolves dirt and tough sticky messes to reveal the natural beauty of your floors.
- Safe* & fast drying formula *do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.
- Pre-mixed cleaning solution dissolves dirt and tough sticky messes
- Reveals the natural beauty of your floors
- For best end results on your floor, use with Swiffer WetJet mopping pads.
- Solution formula loosens dirt and lifts it off the floor
- With Gain scent
- CONTAINS NO PHOSPHATES