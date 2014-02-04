Swiffer Wet Jet Multi-Purpose Gain Scent Floor Cleaner Twin Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Swiffer Wet Jet Multi-Purpose Gain Scent Floor Cleaner Twin Pack Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Swiffer Wet Jet Multi-Purpose Gain Scent Floor Cleaner Twin Pack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Swiffer Wet Jet Multi-Purpose Gain Scent Floor Cleaner Twin Pack

42.2 fl ozUPC: 0003700084323
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21

Product Details

Swiffer WetJet Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner is a pre-mixed cleaning solution made specially for the Swiffer WetJet all-in-one power mop. It's safe* and fast drying formula dissolves dirt and tough sticky messes to reveal the natural beauty of your floors.

  • Safe* & fast drying formula *do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.
  • Pre-mixed cleaning solution dissolves dirt and tough sticky messes
  • Reveals the natural beauty of your floors
  • For best end results on your floor, use with Swiffer WetJet mopping pads.
  • Solution formula loosens dirt and lifts it off the floor
  • With Gain scent
  • CONTAINS NO PHOSPHATES