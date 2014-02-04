New and improved Swiffer Wet Jet multi-surface floor cleaner is a pre-mixed cleaning solution made especially for the Swiffer Wet Jet all-in-one power mop. It's safe and fast drying formula dissolves dirt and tough, sticky messes to reveal the natural beauty of your floors.

Pre-mixed cleaning solution dissolves dirt and tough, sticky messes

Reveals the natural beauty of your floors

Febreze lavender, vanilla, and comfort scent

Warning: Do Not Use On Unfinished, Oiled Or Waxed Wooden Boards, Non-Sealed Tiles Or Carpeted Floors Because They May Be Water Sensitive. Avoid Accidents: Keep Out Of Reach Of Children. In Case Of Eye Contact, Flush With Water To Reduce Irritation. If Irritation Persists, Call A Physician. As Always, Contains No Phosphate.