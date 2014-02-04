Swiffer® Wet Jet Wood™ Liquid Wood Floor Cleaner Perspective: front
Swiffer® Wet Jet Wood™ Liquid Wood Floor Cleaner
Swiffer® Wet Jet Wood™ Liquid Wood Floor Cleaner
Swiffer® Wet Jet Wood™ Liquid Wood Floor Cleaner

1.25 LUPC: 0003700023682
Product Details

  • Dries fast with virtually no streaking or hazing
  • Pre-mixed cleaning solution dissolves dirt and tough sticky messes
  • Quick dry solution dries faster
  • Reveals the natural beauty of your floors
  • Safe on wood*
  • Traps and locks dirt so it doesn't get pushed around
  • Specially formulated to break up and dissolve tough messes
  • For use on glossy ceramic tile, hardwood and laminate floors
  • Designed for the WetJet System

*Do not use on unfinished, oiled, or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles, or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.

