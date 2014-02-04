Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Swiffer® Wet Jet Wood™ Liquid Wood Floor Cleaner
1.25 LUPC: 0003700023682
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
- Dries fast with virtually no streaking or hazing
- Pre-mixed cleaning solution dissolves dirt and tough sticky messes
- Quick dry solution dries faster
- Reveals the natural beauty of your floors
- Safe on wood*
- Traps and locks dirt so it doesn't get pushed around
- Specially formulated to break up and dissolve tough messes
- For use on glossy ceramic tile, hardwood and laminate floors
- Designed for the WetJet System
*Do not use on unfinished, oiled, or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles, or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.