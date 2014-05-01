Swiffer® WetJet Heavy Duty™ pads tackle tough dirt and grime. The thick, multi-layered pads have a built-in scrubbing strip that helps remove tough messes, and absorbs and locks soils deep inside, so they don't get pushed around. Good for all finished floors, including wood, laminate, and tile. When you're done, just remove the cleaning pad and throw it, and all that dirt, away forever. For best end results on your floor, use with Swiffer WetJet Solutions.

Swiffer® WetJet Heavy Duty™ mopping pad's SCRUBBING STRIP Tackles Tough Dirt & Grime

With the scrubbing power of Magic Eraser

For best end results on your floor, use with Swiffer WetJet solutions

Safe on all finished floors*

When you're done, just throw that pad, and all its dirt, away

Tough spot scrubbing strip removes even greasy dirt and dried-on messes

Traps and locks dirt so it doesn't get pushed around

*Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.