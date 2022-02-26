Hover to Zoom
Swiffer® WetJet Multi-Purpose Lavender Vanilla Floor Cleaner Solution with Febreze Twin Pack
2 pk / 42.2 fl ozUPC: 0003700026536
Located in AISLE 21
Swiffer WetJet Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner is a pre-mixed cleaning solution made especially for the Swiffer WetJet all-in-one power mop. It's safe* and fast drying formula dissolves dirt and tough sticky messes to reveal the natural beauty of your floors. *do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.
- There's the perfect Swiffer WetJet solution for any cleaning need! Scents available in: Open Window Fresh with the Power of Dawn, Gain, Sweet Citrus & Zest, and Wood Edition
- For best end results on your floor, use with Swiffer WetJet mopping pads
- Reveals the natural beauty of your floors
- Pre-mixed cleaning solution dissolves dirt and tough sticky messes
- Safe* & fast drying formula*do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive
- Contains no phosphates
Quantity: 2