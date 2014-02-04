Swiffer WetJet Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner is a pre-mixed cleaning solution made specially for the Swiffer WetJet all-in-one power mop. It's safe* and fast drying formula dissolves dirt and tough, sticky messes to reveal the natural beauty of your floors.

Dries fast with virtually no streaking or hazing

Traps and locks dirt so it doesn't get pushed around

For best end results on your floor, use with Swiffer WetJet Wood mopping pads and WetJet Wood device

*Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive