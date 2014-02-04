Hover to Zoom
Swiffer WetJet Quick Dry Formula Wood Floor Cleaner Solution
2 ct / 42.2 fl ozUPC: 0003700099925
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Swiffer WetJet Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner is a pre-mixed cleaning solution made specially for the Swiffer WetJet all-in-one power mop. It's safe* and fast drying formula dissolves dirt and tough, sticky messes to reveal the natural beauty of your floors.
- Dries fast with virtually no streaking or hazing
- Traps and locks dirt so it doesn't get pushed around
- For best end results on your floor, use with Swiffer WetJet Wood mopping pads and WetJet Wood device
*Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive