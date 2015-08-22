Hover to Zoom
Swiffer® WetJet Wood Floor Spray Mopping Kit
1 ctUPC: 0003700076560
Product Details
- Approved for cleaning all finished hardwood floors
- Reinforced handle releases the perfect amount of solution with the touch of a finger
- Flexible swivel head gets everywhere you can't
- Easy change battery compartment
Includes:
- Power Mop
- (5) Mopping Pads
- Bottle of Cleaner
- Batteries
Battery Size: AA
Batteries Included: Yes
Batteries Required: Yes
Quantity of Batteries Required: 4