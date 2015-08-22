Swiffer® WetJet Wood Floor Spray Mopping Kit Perspective: front
Swiffer® WetJet Wood Floor Spray Mopping Kit Perspective: back
Swiffer® WetJet Wood Floor Spray Mopping Kit

1 ctUPC: 0003700076560
Product Details

  • Approved for cleaning all finished hardwood floors
  • Reinforced handle releases the perfect amount of solution with the touch of a finger
  • Flexible swivel head gets everywhere you can't
  • Easy change battery compartment

Includes:

  • Power Mop
  • (5) Mopping Pads
  • Bottle of Cleaner
  • Batteries

Battery Size: AA

Batteries Included: Yes

Batteries Required: Yes

Quantity of Batteries Required: 4

