Swiffer WetJet Wood Mopping Pad Refill
20 pkUPC: 0003700076563
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Swiffer WetJet Wood Cleaning Pads were specifically engineered with hardwood floors in mind. The soft texture of the microfiber-like cleaning pad is gentle on hardwood floors. The Absorb + Lock strip locks away dirt and grime for good.
- WetJet Wood Cleaning cloths are microfiber-like which create a soft texture gentle on hardwood floors
- Absorb + Lock Strip funnels liquid into the pad's center
- Safe on wood *do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive
- For best results use with WetJet Wood device and WetJet Wood Quickdry Solution
- When you're done, just throw that pad, and all its dirt, away