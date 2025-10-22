Swiffer WetJet Wood Mopping Pad Refill Perspective: front
Swiffer WetJet Wood Mopping Pad Refill Perspective: back
Swiffer WetJet Wood Mopping Pad Refill Perspective: left
Swiffer WetJet Wood Mopping Pad Refill

20 pkUPC: 0003700076563
Located in AISLE 21

Swiffer WetJet Wood Cleaning Pads were specifically engineered with hardwood floors in mind. The soft texture of the microfiber-like cleaning pad is gentle on hardwood floors. The Absorb + Lock strip locks away dirt and grime for good.

  • WetJet Wood Cleaning cloths are microfiber-like which create a soft texture gentle on hardwood floors
  • Absorb + Lock Strip funnels liquid into the pad's center
  • Safe on wood *do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive
  • For best results use with WetJet Wood device and WetJet Wood Quickdry Solution
  • When you're done, just throw that pad, and all its dirt, away