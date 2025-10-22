Swiffer WetJet Wood Cleaning Pads were specifically engineered with hardwood floors in mind. The soft texture of the microfiber-like cleaning pad is gentle on hardwood floors. The Absorb + Lock strip locks away dirt and grime for good.

WetJet Wood Cleaning cloths are microfiber-like which create a soft texture gentle on hardwood floors

Absorb + Lock Strip funnels liquid into the pad's center

Safe on wood *do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive

For best results use with WetJet Wood device and WetJet Wood Quickdry Solution

When you're done, just throw that pad, and all its dirt, away