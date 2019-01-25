Swiffer® WetJet Wood Cleaning Pad refills were specifically engineered with hardwood floors in mind. The soft texture of the microfiber like cleaning pads are gentle on hardwood floors. The Absorb + Lock strip funnels liquid into the pads center and locks away dirt and grime for good. Safe on wood.* When you are done, just throw that pad, and all its dirt, away.

*Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive