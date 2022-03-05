Hover to Zoom
Swiffer® with Febreze™ Lavender Dry Sweeping Cloth Refills
32 pkUPC: 0003700015849
Swiffer Sweeper Multi-Surface dry sweeping cloth refills have deep textured ridges that TRAP + LOCK dirt, dust, hair & allergens* to keep your floors clean and free of debris. Use with Swiffer Sweeper, Swiffer Sweep+Vac and Swiffer Sweep+ Trap.
- Deep textured ridges TRAP + LOCK dirt, dust, hair & allergens*
- Thick dry cloths conform to the surface of your floors and grout lines
- Great for picking up Pet Hair
- Multi-surface and can be used on all floor types - hardwood, tile or vinyl floors
- Use with Swiffer Sweeper, Swiffer Sweep+Vac and Swiffer Sweep+ Trap
*common inanimate allergens from cat and dog dander & dust mite matter