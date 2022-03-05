Swiffer® with Febreze™ Lavender Dry Sweeping Cloth Refills Perspective: front
Swiffer® with Febreze™ Lavender Dry Sweeping Cloth Refills Perspective: back
Swiffer® with Febreze™ Lavender Dry Sweeping Cloth Refills Perspective: left
Swiffer® with Febreze™ Lavender Dry Sweeping Cloth Refills

32 pkUPC: 0003700015849
Located in AISLE 21

Product Details

Swiffer Sweeper Multi-Surface dry sweeping cloth refills have deep textured ridges that TRAP + LOCK dirt, dust, hair & allergens* to keep your floors clean and free of debris. Use with Swiffer Sweeper, Swiffer Sweep+Vac and Swiffer Sweep+ Trap.

  • Deep textured ridges TRAP + LOCK dirt, dust, hair & allergens*
  • Thick dry cloths conform to the surface of your floors and grout lines
  • Great for picking up Pet Hair
  • Multi-surface and can be used on all floor types - hardwood, tile or vinyl floors
  • Use with Swiffer Sweeper, Swiffer Sweep+Vac and Swiffer Sweep+ Trap

*common inanimate allergens from cat and dog dander & dust mite matter